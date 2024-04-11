Money Design Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,237 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.77% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

REMX stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $53.61. 44,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $392.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $88.48.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

