Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $850.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp to $850.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $670.30.

MPWR stock opened at $666.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $695.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.17. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at $141,834,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,077 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,689. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $362,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,192,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,024,000 after acquiring an additional 377,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after acquiring an additional 277,563 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

