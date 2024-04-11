Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

MEG stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.