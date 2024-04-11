Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management cut its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,981,000 after buying an additional 75,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,481,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,745,000 after buying an additional 98,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,170,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,055,000 after purchasing an additional 380,391 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MORN shares. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,630,647.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,218.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,859,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,336,058.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,630,647.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,544 shares of company stock worth $27,733,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $316.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.