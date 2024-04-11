Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,041,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $76.52. 1,259,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,775. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.