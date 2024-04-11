Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 8,876.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,289 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 958.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after buying an additional 26,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.77. The stock had a trading volume of 237,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,789. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $94.09.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

