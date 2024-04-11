Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 13,901 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,901 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,863,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,781. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.16. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

