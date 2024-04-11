Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 41,843 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,843 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.77. 64,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,704. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average of $77.19.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

