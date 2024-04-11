MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.87. Approximately 577,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,635,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

MP Materials Stock Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.39 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,574,000 after buying an additional 2,697,925 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after buying an additional 614,088 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,770,000 after buying an additional 452,501 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

