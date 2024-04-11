MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.75 on May 28th

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.7523 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $115.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.03. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -106.93 and a beta of 1.43. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $84.47 and a 52 week high of $134.54.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

