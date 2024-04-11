Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,930,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,020,034,000 after purchasing an additional 196,942 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,984,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,227,000 after buying an additional 691,934 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,269,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,545,000 after buying an additional 258,030 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,628,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,046,000 after buying an additional 138,303 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.98. 603,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,206. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.13. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

