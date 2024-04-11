Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $69.17. 339,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,208. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

