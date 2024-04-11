Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,960,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,410,000 after buying an additional 461,053 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $16,174,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $15,287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 427.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 369,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $10,496,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $128,133.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $128,133.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,724.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,433. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.