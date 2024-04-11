Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.80. 293,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.43. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.