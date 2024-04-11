Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 143.6% from the March 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 777.0 days.

OTCMKTS GASNF traded down $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $22.00. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $27.60.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

