Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $25.81

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $24.01. Nayax shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 3,369 shares traded.

Nayax Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $835.96 million, a PE ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nayax Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nayax by 873.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nayax by 621.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.