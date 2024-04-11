Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $25.81

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $24.01. Nayax shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 3,369 shares traded.
Nayax Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $835.96 million, a PE ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nayax Company Profile
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
