Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $906,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $28.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Neptune Wellness Solutions
In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $28,520.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,771.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
