Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lowered by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.42.

Netflix Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $618.46. 550,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $599.12 and a 200 day moving average of $502.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

