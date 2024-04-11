Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Mizuho

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.54.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $484.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Nevro has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $39.67.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.93 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Nevro by 174.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nevro by 26.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nevro by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nevro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

