NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Up 5%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 377,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,080,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

NextDecade Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 318.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 220,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 167,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NextDecade by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextDecade by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 132,197 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

