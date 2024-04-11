NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 391,213 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 835,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,719,000 after buying an additional 214,199 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,746,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $130.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

