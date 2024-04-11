NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lessened by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,724,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

