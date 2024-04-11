NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 16,604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,150,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

