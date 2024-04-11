Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Down to $0.98

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $0.93. Nikola shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 26,955,880 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Nikola Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 577.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nikola by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

See Also

