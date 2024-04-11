Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 86,952 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at $2,911,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 214,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

