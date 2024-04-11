NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.09 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.97.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.14% and a negative net margin of 65.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
