Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,817 shares of company stock valued at $100,256. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 186.98% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

