Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Raised to $25.00 at Robert W. Baird

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

NRIX stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $771.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.06.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 186.98% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,817 shares of company stock valued at $100,256 in the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

