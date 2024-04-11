NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 1.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $850.00 to $1,100.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $888.64 and last traded at $886.87. Approximately 15,503,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 51,968,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $870.39.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $926.30.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,278 shares of company stock valued at $72,380,098 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $929,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $821.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $602.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

