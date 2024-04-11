Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.70

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.70 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 70.10 ($0.89), with a volume of 1068018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.10 ($0.90).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.56. The stock has a market cap of £397.87 million, a PE ratio of 3,505.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

