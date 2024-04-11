Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Oil States International Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:OIS opened at $6.12 on Monday. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 2.56.
Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.22 million. Oil States International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.
