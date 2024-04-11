Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Oil States International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:OIS opened at $6.12 on Monday. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 2.56.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.22 million. Oil States International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Oil States International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,007,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 179,186 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,447,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 132,278 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Oil States International by 433.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,145 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

