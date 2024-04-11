Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.53

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.53 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.57 ($0.08), with a volume of 201334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

Ondine Biomedical Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.33 million, a PE ratio of -117.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 8.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.48.

Ondine Biomedical Company Profile

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

