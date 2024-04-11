Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $180.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,955 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,121,000 after buying an additional 611,449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,785,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 113.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,068,000 after buying an additional 571,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 572.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 448,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO opened at $184.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.84. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $76.40 and a 1 year high of $199.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

