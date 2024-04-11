OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
