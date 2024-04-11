OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimumBank Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 7.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

