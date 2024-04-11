Orchid Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $134.03 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.14198463 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $4,813,529.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

