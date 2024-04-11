PAAL AI Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $439.75 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAAL AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,662,790 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 801,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.55298603 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $6,063,862.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAAL AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAAL AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.