PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $118.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.43. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

