Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 54,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 94,139 shares.The stock last traded at $27.09 and had previously closed at $27.13.
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $552.97 million, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000.
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- SMART Global Gets 25% Discount: Analysts Lift Targets
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Analysis: Investment Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.