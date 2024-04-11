Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.75

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.75 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 3707659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.29).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.32) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

About Pan African Resources

The stock has a market capitalization of £444.48 million, a P/E ratio of 780.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

(Get Free Report)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.