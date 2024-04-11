Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $96.50

Shares of Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 96.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.24), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.24).

Pembroke VCT B Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £186.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1,960.00 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.93.

Pembroke VCT B Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Pembroke VCT B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

Pembroke VCT B Company Profile

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

