PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $453.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $25,346.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,418.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $49,915.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 251,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,418.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,372 shares of company stock valued at $151,258. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.