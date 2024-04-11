Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,781,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the previous session’s volume of 3,319,065 shares.The stock last traded at 1.57 and had previously closed at 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CATX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, insider Markus Puhlmann purchased 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of 0.50 per share, with a total value of 140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 687,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Markus Puhlmann bought 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 0.50 per share, with a total value of 140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares in the company, valued at 687,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately 110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 60,758,439 shares of company stock valued at $57,576,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,213,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 395,124 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.