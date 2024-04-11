Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

