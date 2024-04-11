PFS Partners LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1,093.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hess by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,191,928,000 after acquiring an additional 303,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,386,000 after acquiring an additional 93,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hess by 44.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,204 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.80. The stock had a trading volume of 264,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,617. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $124.27 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.