PFS Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

PFS Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 3.8% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PFS Partners LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,480.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,412 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. 1,156,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,334. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.