PFS Partners LLC Sells 283 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

PFS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,030. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

