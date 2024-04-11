Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,509 shares.The stock last traded at $10.76 and had previously closed at $10.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $722.10 million, a P/E ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

