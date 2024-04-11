Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 407,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 860,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Specifically, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,730,296 shares of company stock valued at $30,240,515 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $651.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,822 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

