Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $282.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $230.00 to $282.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.64. The company had a trading volume of 379,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.87 and a 200 day moving average of $236.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $275.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,256,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,555,323,000 after buying an additional 240,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $884,893,000 after acquiring an additional 149,026 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

