Piper Sandler Cuts Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $64.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.52.

Nextracker stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $3,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $27,287,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

